In our current political culture it is easy for people to excuse conduct they would once have recognized as wrong. A lie becomes necessary, intimidation becomes justified, and someone else’s rights become an inconvenience.

The explanation is always that something greater is at stake: the country, democracy, justice, the future.

I believe many people have become so committed to a political outcome that they struggle to distinguish serving their cause from doing good. Others may recognize the difference but refuse to face what it means for their own choices.

I recently ran across an article on political ponerology; a term I admit I was not familiar with along with an author I had never heard of. The term was relevant due to recent research I have been doing regarding morals and ethics.

Polish psychologist Andrzej Lobaczewski used that term to explore the development of evil in political and social systems. His central concept, “pathocracy,” describes a society brought under the control of a pathological minority. In his account, ideology can provide cover for people whose actual purpose is domination.

I do not need to accept every psychological claim in his book to find that warning relevant. My interest is in the moral question it raises: How does a cause acquire enough authority in people’s minds that they excuse wrongdoing committed in its name?

When morality becomes permission

Lobaczewski’s concept of “paramoralism” concerns the use of moral arguments to justify harmful behavior and suppress sound judgment. As I try and understand where our society has veered off course it became apparent this idea deserves attention.

Consider the difference between a principle and an excuse.

A principle places a limit on what I may do. If I believe honesty matters, I must tell the truth when it hurts my position. If I believe in fair treatment, I must extend it to someone I dislike.

This has been tough for me as I am trying to change my outlook and response to opinions that differ from my own. But if I justify an excuse, it releases me from that obligation. I can mislead people because the opposition is dangerous. I can humiliate someone because the cause is important. I can overlook an abuse because acknowledging it might help the wrong people.

This shows up across all of social media today. Our words and vocabulary may sound moral but if we demand accountability from everyone else while granting exceptions to our allies, we have abandoned the very standard we claim to defend.

The promised good of tomorrow

One justification troubles me especially: the belief that wrongdoing today will be redeemed by a better society tomorrow. This is a view that Marx and Communists all seem to share.

Responsible decisions sometimes involve painful tradeoffs. But an imagined future cannot provide unlimited permission for present misconduct.

Who guarantees that the promised future will arrive? Who answers for the people harmed along the way? And what happens when leaders discover that every failure can be explained by saying the struggle requires still more power, more secrecy, or more sacrifice from others?

The danger grows when questioning the means becomes evidence that someone opposes the goal.

A person can support a worthy objective and still insist that its advocates tell the truth, obey the law, and respect other people’s dignity. Those requirements are part of the work of building a decent society.

We cannot excuse ourselves from them simply because we believe our intentions are good.

Knowing wrong and defending it anyway

When I say people are losing the ability to tell good from evil, I do not mean that every person arrives at that condition in the same way.

Some may sincerely believe a distorted explanation. Some may fear rejection if they speak honestly. Others may see exactly what is happening and decide that their position, income, or political advantage matters more.

Those differences affect how we understand people. They do not erase responsibility.

There is a moment when someone recognizes an inconsistency and has a choice. He can acknowledge it, or begin explaining why this particular case should be exempt.

One exception becomes easier to defend after another. Eventually, the person may spend more effort protecting his justification than examining his conduct.

That is why conscience requires practice. We strengthen it by responding honestly to uncomfortable truths. We weaken it when we repeatedly bargain them away.

The question of institutions

The same moral test applies to organizations.

Imagine a workplace in which an employee discovers that a public statement is misleading. If raising the concern leads to correction, honesty has practical authority. If it leads to punishment while the person who concealed the problem receives a promotion, everyone learns a different lesson.

The organization’s written values might remain unchanged. Its employees have nonetheless been shown what success requires.

I would ask the same questions of a political movement, a corporation, a church, or a government agency: Can people acknowledge failure? Can they challenge someone powerful? Does telling an inconvenient truth bring a fair hearing?

These are concrete tests. We can examine conduct without pretending to diagnose the inner psychology of everyone involved.

Our own responsibility

Ponerology becomes less useful if we use it only to identify supposedly evil people somewhere else.

Manipulative leaders matter. So do the decisions of people who support them, repeat their claims, excuse their conduct, or choose silence.

I believe personal responsibility belongs at the center of this discussion. We remain answerable for what we knowingly defend.

My Christian faith informs that conviction, but a person does not need to share my faith to understand the obligation. Honesty, fairness, and accountability cannot survive if every group grants itself an exemption.

Political victory does not settle a moral question. Neither does popularity, professional status, or sincere conviction.

The test comes when our principles cost us something.

Can we admit that someone we support has done wrong? Can we refuse a dishonest advantage? Can we defend fair treatment for a person whose views we strongly oppose?

A worthy cause should make those obligations more demanding. When it becomes our reason for escaping them, we have something far more serious than a political disagreement to confront.

Source

[1] Andrzej Łobaczewski, Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes, especially the discussions of paramoralism and pathocracy. https://www.fisheaters.com/srpdf/Political-Ponerology-Andrew%20M.%20Lobaczewski.pdf

This essay draws on selected concepts from Łobaczewski’s theory; it does not claim that his full framework has been scientifically established or diagnose contemporary individuals.