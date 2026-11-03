When the Armor Becomes a Cage

It’s one thing to know you’re wounded, and another to use that wound to explain everything.

The first is an act of honesty. The second can become a way of escaping honesty.

People feel real injustice. They are betrayed, neglected, discriminated against and are in situations they did not choose. Serious conversation about responsibility must take account of those realities. Often, healing begins with telling the truth about a wound.

But what happens when the wound becomes the center of our self-understanding? What happens when “something wrong happened to me” slowly becomes “everything that goes wrong proves what happened to me?”

That is where victimhood can become a world view.

The pleasure of accusation

Friedrich Nietzsche, in “Twilight of the Idols,” discusses the connection between suffering, complaining, and the desire to blame. He says that accusation can give a suffering person a kind of power: someone can be blamed, and indignation is a kind of relief.

He argues against both self-accusation and the accusation of others. More than the familiar advice to stop complaining and work harder is on his mind. “Why do we have to blame somebody for our suffering?” he asks.

Neither should we accept all of his philosophy to see the uncomfortable question which this raises:

What’s in it for me, the story I tell about my suffering?

Sometimes the answer is understanding, support, or a clearer path to transition.

Sometimes the answer is to be shielded from having to look at ourselves.

A shelter we are afraid to leave

A good intention can be the start of an explanation. It helps us understand why something was painful, why an opportunity was missed, or why progress has been difficult.

But in time that explanation may serve another purpose.

It may justify the effort we have stopped. It can dismiss criticism before we even have a chance to see if there’s any truth to the criticism. It can take every disappointment and make it someone else’s problem.

Failure does not prove someone is making excuses. And people can work very hard and still run into serious obstacles. The question is whether we are still willing to look at our choices in the face of those obstacles.

Things become dangerous when we need one explanation to be true no matter what the evidence is. And then it starts to feel like an attack on the person telling the story to question the story. We have made a home out of our suffering. We feel naked if the story comes out.

When protection cost us honesty

That reliance can put our integrity under strain.

We can polish the story of what happened, we can leave out an inconvenient detail, or we can ascribe motives we don’t really know. We may reject someone offering help because to accept help would complicate our belief that no one cares.

This doesn’t always start as an intentional lie. Sometimes we get good at seeing what supports our grievance and bad at seeing what challenges it. But the price is real. Our understanding is less accurate. Our relationships get more defensive. The chances for change are harder to see.

The armor turns into a cage.

Our question remains the same

It is easy to see this pattern in others. The harder work is to look at the explanations we hold.

What criticism will I not accept?

What is an effort I’ve stopped making because I’ve already decided the outcome?

Would I be pleased to receive evidence that my condition might improve — even if it challenged the way I tell my life?

These questions invite us to examine our present choices without denying our past injuries. Being responsible doesn’t mean we have to pretend we caused every hardship. It makes us think about what we still have ahead.

Healing takes time. Healing needs support. Healing needs help. A different direction doesn’t mean an easy ride. But it leaves room for a future bigger than the injury.”

This is a question worth asking again:

Does this story lead me to responsibility and repair, or does it lead me to perpetual accusation?

What happened to you matters.

You deserve a future bigger than what happened to you.