I saw an Instagram post about Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged that asked why everybody argues over how to divide the pie and so few ask who baked it. What stayed with me was the moral judgment behind the question. The people who built something are called greedy. The people who feel entitled to what they built get to call themselves compassionate. I think that reversal tells us something about the way we account for our own lives.

Envy is a sin I can dress up pretty easily. It’s uncomfortable to admit that I resent a man because he has something I want. It’s much easier to decide that he must have done something wrong to get it. Once I’ve convinced myself of that, I can feel like the better man for resenting him. I can even persuade myself that he owes me something.

There are people who cheat their way to success, and there are people who suffer because of it. If I have evidence that a man cheated someone, I ought to say what he did. If the only evidence I can point to is that he has more than I do, I ought to ask why that feels like a wrong done to me.

I’ve been thinking about this as I write my autobiography. There are things people did to me that I can recall in great detail. When it comes to a promise I broke or a decision I knew was wrong at the time, my memory can get awfully vague. I can supply all the circumstances that made my decision understandable and forget to give the other person even half that consideration.

Do that for enough years and you can look back on a life you barely recognize. In the new version you were more honest, more generous, and more patient than you actually were. Every serious mistake came with an explanation, and every explanation pointed to somebody else. You come out of the story feeling both morally superior and perpetually wronged. And after telling it that way for so long, you can come to believe every word of it.

I believe that habit of mind lies at the heart of socialism’s moral appeal. If another man’s success is presumed to come at my expense, then taking what he earned can be made to sound like giving me back what was mine all along. The politician who tells me that story offers me more than a share of somebody else’s money. He offers me a version of my life in which I have very little to answer for.

That is what I think threatens our country. We depend on people who are willing to risk their savings, learn a trade, start a business, or spend years getting good at something. We also depend on people who can admit when they’ve made a bad decision and do something about it. It’s hard to cultivate either habit when every disappointment is treated as proof that someone else owes us, and every achievement is treated as grounds for suspicion.

For me, confession starts with putting my own choices back into the story. What did I know at the time? What did I do anyway? Who paid for it besides me? I can answer those questions and still tell the truth about what someone else did. I can forgive them without pretending it never happened. And I can ask God for forgiveness without first making a case for why my conduct was everybody else’s fault.

As I write this book, those are the parts I most want to get right. It would be easy to write a life story that leaves the reader impressed with how much I’ve had to overcome. I’d rather tell the reader what actually happened, including the times when the man I needed to confront was the man writing the book.

Instagram post that prompted this essay