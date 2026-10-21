Watching Laura Ingraham discuss Congresswoman Ilhan Omar brought me back to a theme I have been working through while writing my autobiography: the difference between acknowledging what happened to us and accepting responsibility for what we do next.

The issue, for me, goes deeper than whether Omar shows gratitude toward America. It concerns a political message that places racism and oppression near the center of how people understand their lives. I worry about what happens when that explanation becomes so broad that personal responsibility fades into the background.

I’m sure racism exists and so does unfair treatment in general. People sometimes face obstacles they did nothing to create. Recognizing those realities does not answer every question about why someone struggles, why a policy fails, or why one person succeeds while another does not.

Those questions deserve honest examination. They also require the willingness to look inward.

The Limits of an Oppression Narrative

In a July 2020 speech, Omar described oppression across criminal justice, housing, education, health care, employment, and the environment. That breadth is what concerns me. When oppression becomes the explanation across so many areas of life, where does individual responsibility fit?

We should identify discriminatory practices and correct them. But identifying a disparity is the beginning of an investigation. It does not automatically establish its cause. Policies, economic conditions, family circumstances, education, individual decisions, and discrimination can all matter. Their relative importance must be demonstrated.

A political explanation that repeatedly returns to oppression risks overlooking that complexity. It can also leave people with an incomplete understanding of the power they still possess.

What Writing My Own Story Has Taught Me

As I work through my autobiography, I have had to revisit experiences that were painful, embarrassing, or unfair. I have also had to revisit decisions I would rather explain away.

I experienced bullying and rejection. I made mistakes. At times, I lost focus and failed to make the most of opportunities in front of me.

An honest account has to include all of it.

I could tell those stories in a way that made everyone else responsible for my disappointments. I could emphasize every insult, every unfair judgment, and every person who let me down. Some of those grievances would have a basis in fact.

But that would leave an important part of the story untold: my part.

What did I choose? What did I ignore? Where did I lack discipline? When did I know better and do something foolish anyway?

Those questions can be uncomfortable. They are also useful. They identify things I could change.

Being wronged does not make every subsequent decision wise. Being treated unfairly does not relieve me of responsibility for how I treat my family, perform my work, or conduct my life.

When Blame Becomes a Habit

Blame offers a certain kind of relief. If someone else is responsible for every failure, I can avoid examining my own conduct.

That temptation crosses political parties, income levels, and racial backgrounds. Politicians blame their opponents. Executives blame employees. Parents blame schools. Individuals blame circumstances. Sometimes those explanations are justified. Sometimes they are incomplete. Sometimes they become excuses.

The test is whether we can acknowledge our own contribution when the evidence calls for it.

A leader who encourages people to challenge injustice should also encourage them to examine their choices. People deserve practical ways to improve their circumstances, along with an honest account of the obstacles they face.

I worry that a steady diet of grievance can make the world feel more fixed than it is. If every institution is presented primarily as an instrument of oppression, people may begin to question whether effort matters. If neighbors are understood chiefly through racial categories, trust becomes harder to build.

These are risks of the message. They should concern us even when the speaker believes the message is compassionate.

Accountability Must Apply to Everyone

My criticism of Omar should meet the same standard I am asking her to meet.

Disagreeing with her rhetoric does not establish that an allegation against her is true. Her background does not prove anything about her honesty or loyalty. Specific accusations require specific evidence.

Likewise, a politician’s claim of unfair treatment deserves examination. It should neither end the inquiry nor be dismissed automatically.

The same rule applies to politicians I support. If I demand accountability only from my opponents, I am participating in the very habit I criticize.

Personal responsibility means accepting a standard that can become inconvenient for my own side—and for me.

Responsibility and Hope

My Christian faith gives this issue another dimension. All of us fall short. None of us can honestly build an entire life around the assumption that the fault always lies elsewhere.

Repentance requires acknowledging our own wrongdoing. Grace offers forgiveness and the possibility of change. Together, they give us a reason to face the truth without surrendering to despair.

That is part of what I hope my autobiography will communicate. My life includes circumstances I could not control and choices for which I remain responsible. Growth has required learning the difference.

America has failures that deserve correction. It also offers opportunities worth recognizing and protecting. Our public conversation should be honest enough to acknowledge both.

I want leaders who help people confront obstacles while strengthening their confidence that their decisions matter. I want the same honesty in the story I tell about myself.

I cannot undo everything that happened to me. I can take responsibility for what I do next.

Sources

PBS NewsHour, July 7, 2020, recording of Omar’s news conference:

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/watch-rep-ilhan-omar-holds-news-conference-on-systemic-racism-with-minnesota-leaders

Internet Archive, captions of The Ingraham Angle, October 13, 2026:

https://archive.org/details/FOXNEWSW_20261013_230000_The_Ingraham_Angle