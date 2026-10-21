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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
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Very good article, Patriot "Clear Sky America"~!

We all need to take stock of our own lives and our personal responsibility on a regular basis. While it is difficult, we should also make the effort to understand what others may be going through. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who take advantage of the kindness and compassion of others, so we need to develop our own personal discernment skills when forming our own opinions and engaging in problem solving. This is made even more difficult because, as you so well said, "Things are not what they seem"! That is a great understatement~! We are DEFINITELY not in a time of history where the common assumptions are useful or productive, because the Globalists do create their evil world of lies and deceptions. Unfortunately, a great many others also take advantage of good and decent people who are only trying to live their lives in peace. I hope that society will emerge from this difficult and dangerous time in history with a better understanding of our world and what we all need to do to better enjoy life~!

Sincerely, Mike

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