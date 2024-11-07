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When the Cause Becomes an Excuse for Evil
Political ponerology and the erosion of moral judgment
Oct 23
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Clear Sky America
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When Blame Becomes a Worldview
Watching Laura Ingraham discuss Congresswoman Ilhan Omar brought me back to a theme I have been working through while writing my autobiography: the…
Oct 21
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November 2024
Tough Issues
Can we meet in the middle on tough issues to win over voters and bring common sense and nationalism back to America?
Nov 7, 2024
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August 2024
California's zero-emission train rule is 'Harsh and unrealistic'
No amount of green washing can make this sound like a good idea
Aug 14, 2024
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Clear Sky America
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No, Trump did not actually send in the National Guard
While Minneapolis burned Tim Walz did nothing other than fan the flames of the BLM riots
Aug 12, 2024
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Just Google It
Many people seem to think they can just "Google It" and the results they find are unquestionable truth
Aug 7, 2024
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May 2024
The End of the Diesel Engine
Consider the ramifications of banning diesel trucks and locomotives and what this means to global supply chains and to the lives of the average American
May 30, 2024
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Biden-Harris Administration Finalizes Suite of Regulations to Eliminate Coal Power Plants
Look to Germany to understand what it means to eliminate coal, nuclear, and fossil fuels.
May 4, 2024
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April 2024
Abortions and MAID
Watch Bill Maher. Speak the truth. Call it what it is.
Apr 28, 2024
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California Air Resources Board
Short on common sense, experience, and building things. Long on committees, board members, and "justice" for one thing or another.
Apr 20, 2024
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California's attempt to ban the combustion engine
All electric cars are being forced on the public by the California Air Resources Board
Apr 11, 2024
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March 2024
CARB's new In-Use Locomotive Regulation
Just when you thought California couldn't get any stupider....
Mar 25, 2024
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