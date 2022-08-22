For better or worse I have led an interesting life that has rarely been dull and has been full of great highs and lows. I want to be completely open and honest about my past and truly write from the heart, however, baring your soul to all could have repercussions and unintended consequences and some people near me have given me caution.

I have a good deal of experience in business and have spent many years in "Corporate America" as well as owning my own company. I have spent much time around the transportation and global supply chain industries and have learned much about this industry through my experience and the relationships I have built with hundreds of transportation executives.

I am very interested in our environment and have been blessed to remain in good shape and to visit dozens of our national parks in nearly every corner of the country. Those memories are something I very much treasure and I have written many articles about some of our hiking trips.

But things are not what they seem. Globalists control all political parties and use environmental threats, war, race, and immigration to stir up division and to remain in power. They have been successful in convincing us that one political party or another is going to save us and that we should be passionate about supporting one party or another. But that is all a farce. They do not care about your well-being or solving the world's problems.

In addition to my thoughts on global supply chain, environment, and economics I think a lot about theology and the sin of man. I wonder why God allowed sin to happen in the first place and the downstream impact of free will which is the one thing that sets us apart from animals.

Like all of us, I have done some good things but also made some major mistakes. Some things and some memories were difficult to move past but I believe in the Biblical concept of confession and forgiveness and several years ago, I started writing and posting articles which I posted at clearskyamerica.com.

Eventually, I turned all those posts into an autobiography that I shared with a few close friends and family; a book that I hope to refine and make it fit for publication but for now just sits on my hard drive gathering dust.

The thought of writing such a book can be overwhelming but writing these articles to capture my thoughts made it easier to get started one day and post at a time. In the beginning, I posted articles about traveling, hiking, and the outdoors as we enjoy these activities and have been fortunate to have made some great trips over the past few years. As time went on the topics of my articles somehow transformed into thoughts I have on theology, philosophy, and the meaning of life.

We have had tough obstacles in our life that have made me ask “God, why me?”. The Bible asks that we are to give praise for both the good and the bad things that happen which is a concept I took a long time to accept and understand. How could you give praise for hearing that someone you know is addicted or dying?

As well, I have always been curious about what makes certain people tick and wanted to learn what makes some people upbeat and optimistic and others negative and pessimistic. Finally, there are the concepts of free will and fate which I will talk about at length.

My goal is to eliminate the issues that continue to haunt me and keep me from being the best version of myself, and to improve my remaining life on this earth while serving as a role model for others.